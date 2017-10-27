Photo Credit: US Consulate General’s Press Office

On October 25, the US Consulate General in Jerusalem completed a sponsored workshop to build a better ecosystem for innovation in the PA. Co-sponsored by the US Department of Commerce, the workshop convened American experts and PA entrepreneurs, academics, business leaders, and government stakeholders to identify policy and regulatory reforms that will help propel growth of Arab businesses in Judea and Samaria.

The project is part of a commitment by the US administration to support a thriving economy and real opportunities for PA businesses.

The workshop also explored models for greater collaboration between universities and the private sector to translate academic insights into real-world applications. Representatives from Stanford University, Louisiana State University, and the US Patent and Trademark Office shared best practices in technology incubation and commercialization to help PA universities protect their intellectual property, while ensuring research breakthroughs can fuel innovation and job growth in the private sector.

Steve Gardner, Chief Counsel of the Commercial Law Development Program noted, “This workshop has been a terrific opportunity to gather everyone involved in the start-up community in the West Bank to share successes and obstacles. The young entrepreneurs are smart, focused, and determined to build businesses that will create jobs and foster a culture of innovation.”