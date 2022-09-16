Photo Credit: Josh Wander

A day in the life of a redemption expediter:

This morning I began my holy day, waking up at home on the Mount of Olives. Driving through the streets of Jerusalem on roads called Ezra and Nehemiah past a house that was built by the early settlers for Moshiach. I continued to an army base where I was privileged to don an IDF uniform. A uniform that Jews dreamed of wearing for 2000 years.

Advertisement



I left my reserve duty in order to go to the airport, where I was yet again honored to welcome 5 red heifers which were imported to Israel from Texas.

For that I wore a suit that I purchased just for such a redemptive occasion and publicly made a blessing of Shehechyanu for both my suit and the occasion.

Finally, on the way home, I joined a zoom call with American rabbis discussing the potential of educating Jews in America about the centrality of Eretz Yisrael and how we can encourage them to come home.

Wow! What a day…