Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

There’s no doubt that for many, their first impulse in answer to the question as to who tweeted “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.” would be to say it was President Trump, or someone in his inner circle.

In reality, months after President Trump was duly elected, certified and sworn in, it was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who led the charge that publicly doubted the integrity of the 2016 presidential elections and demanded Congress investigate. And Pelosi did not let up. It was Nancy Pelosi who posted that inflammatory tweet in 2017.

Advertisement



Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

The Mueller investigation found no evidence of Russian collusion with Trump (it did find attempts at interference by the Russians), as per Attorney General William Barr. While a Senate Intelligence Committee report which found no evidence that Russian interference changed the tally in the 2016 presidential election.

VI. (U)NO EVIDENCE OF CHANGED VOTES OR MANIPULATED VOTE TALLIES (U) In its review, the Committee has seen no indications that votes were changed, votetallying systems were manipulated, or that any voter registration data was altered or deleted, although the Committee and IC’s insight is limited. Pol! workers and voting monitors did not report widespread suspicious activity surrounding the 2016 election.

Pelosi’s tweet seems to violate Twitter’s policies on posting misinformation and unproven claims on election integrity. But as of this post, Pelosi’s false Tweet has not been removed by Twitter, nor has it been marked with a warning by Twitter that it is false.

If we’re already talking about it, Americans have been subjected to calls for violence and sedition by public figures and politicians ever since Trump was elected – but from the Left. Enjoy the disturbing video – unless that gets taken down by Twitter too.