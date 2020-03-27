Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

A 76-year-old woman suffering from serious background illnesses died overnight Friday at Sharon Hospital, bringing the number of departed from the pandemic in Israel to ten. The woman had returned from an organized tour in Egypt and was in isolation ever since. She was one of the first patients at the coronavirus-dedicated department, and at the beginning of this week was connected to the ventilator. Since then her condition continued to deteriorate.

As of Friday morning, there are 3,035 cases of COVID-19 in Israel, 49 in serious condition, 60 moderate and 2,838 light. 79 have recovered.

Some 20 Jewish resident of Strasbourg, France, are receiving artificial respiration in hospital because of the coronavirus. The chief rabbi of the city, Rabbi Harold Abraham Weill, believes that Strasbourg estimated 20,000 Jews were infected with the virus during Purim celebrations, in which they participated without taking protective measures.

The US has bypassed China and Italy on Thursday with the largest number of infected patients – 85,604. With 1,301 dead, the ratio is now 4 dead per 1 million. 2,122 American patients are in serious to critical condition.

New York City reported 84 more deaths from the coronavirus, as City hall has confirmed 1,239 new cases, with the citywide total of infected people at 23,112, and 365 dead as of Thursday night. The media in the city are full of apocalyptic descriptions of the situation inside city hospitals which are completely overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Queens has 7,362 cases; Brooklyn 6,095; the Bronx 4,243; Manhattan 4,046; and Staten Island 1,330.

Around the world, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 533,021, with 24,096 dead and 124,388 recovered.