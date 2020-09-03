Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Israel has marked a record number of new corona infections per day – 3,074 corona patients were diagnosed on Wednesday. 969 people have died from the virus in Israel, the current number of patients in critical condition is 418, of whom 118 are respirators.

Against the background of this sharp increase in the number of patients, the Corona Cabinet will discuss on Thursday whether to impose closure and additional restrictions on the red localities.

Corona Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu is expected to present to the Corona Cabineton Thursday a series of new restrictions on cities defined as “red” due to the widespread pandemic. Gamzu has formulated the restrictions in recent days with senior Health Ministry officials and other professionals. Alongside the more severe restrictions, the red cities would be offered an economic assistance package.

But so far, despite the efforts of the Corona Czar, the pandemic continues to rise, with the rate of daily new cases surpassing even that of the USA. Apart from the record set on Wednesday, in Israel the daily average of new cases is more than 2,000 new patients every day, more than 400 patients with a severely defined condition and a daily death toll in the double-digits. It appears that in the coming few days, when the US reaches the horrifying number of 200,000 deaths, Israel will record 1,000 deaths.

The daily number of tests reaches about 30,000 on a good day, when the target that was set is at least 60,000 daily tests.

Thursday morning’s data show that another 1,075 new patients were added overnight, reflecting the continued spike in morbidity.

A source in the Corona Cabinet told Kan 11 News that in light of the new data the Cabinet will be forced to decide on significant restrictions in the red cities.

“It is possible that the new figure will give impetus to a renewed demand for closure or extensive nationwide restrictions, and not just in red cities,” the source said.

Indeed, according to Health Ministry data in recent days, at least 1,700 of the new infections have been detected outside red cities, so the question arises as to whether a move to close the red localities would succeed in reducing the spread of the disease.

Corona Czar Gamzu warned on Wednesday that if there is no change in the data by September 10, there would be restrictions across the country.

The “traffic light outline” developed by Prof. Gamzu, which imposes restrictions on localities based on their level of morbidity, will take effect on Sunday. The success of the program depends on the mobilization of the heads of the municipalities as well as extensive assistance from the central government, the Home Front Command, Magen David Adom, the HMOs and the Health Ministry.

But while experts in and out of the healthcare system support Gamzu’s program, the Haredi society is very critical of the Corona Czar. The chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee, MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), announced that the planned debate in his committee of Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan will not take place Thursday. According to MK Asher, “Professor Gamzu should come to the committee, present the plan and answer the questions of the Knesset members.”

The Haredim claim that their towns are declared red with no factual basis. This is what happened, for example, in Beitar Illit, when the new school year there was canceled overnight without any prior warning and without—they claim—factual data.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet on Thursday, before the Corona Cabinet convenes, with Ministers Aryeh Deri, Yaakov Litzman and Yuli Edelstein, along with Prof. Ronni Gamzu and Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, who was responsible for handling the corona eruption in Bnei Brak.

Prof. Gamzu visited Beitar Illit on Wednesday, and criticized the enforcement of restrictions in the city. In a statement issued after the visit, Gamzu said: “Unfortunately, we are witnessing a systematic violation of the guidelines. Every evening, events are held in the city that violate all guidelines, and even yesterday, contrary to our instructions, the educational institutions in the city were opened. I understand the complexity of the situation, but I now state unequivocally – without increasing enforcement and encouraging inspections, we will be required to make complex decisions that may amount to a full closure.”

The heads of the education system in Beitar Illit announced that they did not open the schools for learning but for protests against the government’s closure policy. They argued (with a straight face) that if thousands are allowed to crowd in demonstrations in front of the prime minister’s residence, Beitar Illit students are allowed to demonstrate in their classrooms.

It’s the kind of healthy sense of humor that can lead to increased funerals, God forbid.

At the same time, Minister of Social Equality and Retirement Meirav Cohen wrote a letter to National Security Chief of Staff Meir Ben Shabbat, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Edelstein, asking for a discussion in the Corona Cabinet of the preparations for the coming winter in the country’s nursing homes and geriatric institutions, with the expected increase in corona morbidity.

In her letter, the minister asks to examine, among other things, whether the Magen Avot Ve’Imahot (defense of fathers and mothers) program, which is responsible for nursing homes, has all the necessary resources for the expected new wave of patients that would follow the eruption of the annual flu season in Israel.

Minister Cohen wrote that the Corona Cabinet must set a national target for reducing mortality in adult institutions during the winter months, which will aim to be less than 20% of those who die in the Corona in Israel. In August, 120 people out of more than 400 patients who died in Israel from the virus died in nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday formulated the list of red localities that the Corona Cabinet will debate Thursday. But these are not just isolated localities, and neighborhoods in Jerusalem are also expected to join this list. On Wednesday night, 200 patients were discovered in Jerusalem, but because this number was measured in relation to the population of the entire city, Jerusalem is not defined as red. The red areas in the capital to date are some neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city (that’s Arabs to you and me – DI), and some Haredi neighborhoods.

In Ashdod, too, the possibility of declaring some neighborhoods as red is being examined.

Next week, speed tests for Corona will begin in Israel. 200 machines for rapid testing and 100,000 newly purchased tests will arrive in Israel this weekend. Also next week – the Health Ministry will start performing 1,000 tests as a pilot to evaluate the level of accuracy of the rapid tests, which yield results in 15 minutes. The tests will be conducted in nursing homes.

The decision on whether to impose closure on large areas in Israel ahead of the high holidays will be debated next week. “A significant increase in morbidity will require us to take drastic measures at the national level as well,” Czar Gamzu said, adding, “Without a significant trend of change by the set date of September 10, we will be required to formulate new and broader guidelines, which will significantly disrupt life’s routine even outside the red cities.”