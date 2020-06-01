Photo Credit: PMO

An employee at the Prime Minister’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 10.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is now investigating when the staff member was last in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or in his surrounding area.

Officials will then have to determine whether the prime minister or any of his staff will be required to enter self-isolation for any length of time.

Thousands of Students and Teachers Sent into Coronavirus Quarantine

Thousands of students and teachers have already been required to self-quarantine after students, teachers, staff members and some family members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Jerusalem, Hadera, Be’er Sheva, Bat Yam, Givat Ze’ev and even in Rahat.