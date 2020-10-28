Photo Credit: Aaron Klein

Aaron Klein – a former radio talk show host, Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News, New York Times bestselling author, Jewish Press columnist, and chief strategist for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest successful election campaign – is now the prime minister’s strategic adviser to. This week, he gave The Jewish Press an exclusive interview about the latest developments in Israel.

The Jewish Press: Last week, Sudan became the third Arab country to agree to normalize relations with Israel. A few weeks earlier, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham Accords with Israel on the White House lawn. How do you explain these unusual developments?

Klein: In large part, it’s due to what many call the “Netanyahu Doctrine” – which means peace through strength and peace in exchange for peace. As early as the 1990s, Netanyahu posited that genuine peace with Arab nations would only be achieved by strengthening Israel as an economic and military powerhouse.

And Netanyahu has quietly – and sometimes publicly – built relations with Arab nations that understand that Israel is an anchor of stability in the Middle East and that normalization is in their interest.

The Abraham Accords also came about because of President Trump’s leadership, especially his game-changing decisions to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and affirm Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

What do you think happens from here?

We’re already seeing the Abraham Accords bear real fruit. Every day on social media we see that the peace between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain is real and warm. Look at the pro-Israel content coming from those countries. It’s amazing.

And these countries are already seeing economic and political benefits. In the last two weeks alone, the UAE and Israel signed a pipeline agreement to bring oil to Europe and bypass the Suez Canal, and Abu Dhabi filed official paperwork to open an embassy in Israel as soon as possible.

On the heels of the peace accords, Chevron also signed a multibillion-dollar deal to purchase the company that operates Israeli gas fields. The deals also pave the way for more agreements on energy, technology, security, and the fight against corona, among many other things.

Some people claim these deals are also ideological game-changers.

I think they are – because they shatter the leftist myth that only through painful concessions, especially giving up territory, can Israel make peace when the truth is that any nation or entity that would ask for dangerous concessions from Israel doesn’t truly want peace.

These peace deals shift the tectonic plates because they show that the Palestinians no longer maintain a veto over peace. For decades the international community pressured Israel – the side that has proven time and again that it actually wants realistic peace – while rewarding Palestinian intransigence, which made the Palestinians take even more extreme positions.

Arab nations are tired of waiting around for the Palestinians to come to reality so these Arab countries are acting in their own interests – something Netanyahu predicted would happen over a decade ago.

Earlier this year, many right-wing Jews were hoping Israel would apply full sovereignty over portions of the West Bank. That seems to have been put on hold. Why?

The Trump administration asked Israel to suspend the issue of sovereignty and, without U.S. backing, it would be irresponsible on so many fronts for Israel to unilaterally declare sovereignty of these lands.

I say this as someone who is an enormous advocate of Israel maintaining every inch of the Jewish communities in its ancient, historic homeland and as someone who put his life on the line working as an embedded journalist and radio host for more than half a year in Gush Katif to report on the dangers of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from that territory.

But meanwhile, we are witnessing historic peace deals between Israel and the Arab world that are advancing real regional peace and massively strengthening Israel’s positions. Don’t forget that it was Netanyahu who made sovereignty an issue both domestically and internationally. That alone is a major victory.

The reason we’re talking about sovereignty right now is because Netanyahu shifted the conversation away from debating which communities Israel needs to evacuate to debating which communities Israel might declare sovereignty over.

Considering that the coronavirus has returned in Israel and that the shutdowns have caused mass havoc, was it a mistake in retrospect to have closed so early and so severely? Might Israel have benefited by acting more like Sweden, which did not shut down on the theory that there’s no defeating the virus, only finding ways of living with it?

I’m not an epidemiologist or medically qualified to assess the issue of herd immunity.

The Israeli government works with the top medical experts when formulating its approach to fighting corona. Israel also goes beyond other nations when it comes to protecting the lives of its own people. The Torah sanctifies life and believes every single life to be precious and invaluable.

Many lives would have been lost if the prime minister hadn’t shut down the country the first time, and the second lockdown saved many more lives since infection rates were rising quickly with hospitals warning of a pending overload.

Israel is now emerging with low infection numbers as many European cities are going into second lockdowns or imposing heavy restrictions. Some U.S. states are also seeing a huge surge. The Western world is facing a massive second wave as Israel is coming out of the second lockdown….

By the way, I was in Netanyahu’s office when news of initial infections first emerged from China in early January, and he immediately recognized that this was going to become a worldwide pandemic. He was way ahead of the game. He was one of the first world leaders to ban entry from impacted countries and was among the first to quarantine all international travel. He was also among the first to impose a national lockdown.

Some Netanyahu supporters see him like Trump supporters see the president here in America: the subject of a leftist and media witch hunt. Do you think he is?

If it looks like a witch-hunt, swims like a witch-hunt, and quacks like a witch-hunt, then it’s probably a witch-hunt.

Legal scholars agree that the cases are unprecedented in international law. Never before has a politician been charged with “bribery” for a few non-negative news articles. Politicians try all the time to get positive press. What else are we talking about here? Receiving cigars and champagne from a friend who visited? Come on.

How does Netanyahu see it? Does he think he did anything wrong?

Netanyahu sees the tainted cases for what they sure seem to be: an attempt to depose a strong right-wing leader whom the left couldn’t get rid of in repeated elections and through numerous failed protest movements.

Netanyahu is reported to work non-stop almost the entire day. Is that characterization correct?

It’s hard to believe what I’m about to tell you unless you personally witness the super human phenomenon that is Prime Minister Netanyahu, but he works virtually every waking minute from when he wakes up in the morning until he goes to bed, which I’ve never seen him do before midnight.

Even when he’s sleeping, he can be awakened by the “red phone” if there are security emergencies, like attacks from Gaza. I’ve been around him for about a year now and have never seen him stop – not once!

His personal philosophy is that when it comes to securing the Jewish state, not a minute can be wasted. He even eats many of his meals – usually in under three minutes – while he’s on the phone working or during work meetings. When he gets into his car, he goes straight to the phone and has work calls during the entire drive.

Even on his birthday last week, Netanyahu worked nearly the entire day with the exception of about an hour to celebrate privately with his family.

You were a major reporter for Breitbart and the host of a radio show in New York City for many years. What led you to leave these influential positions to become a strategic adviser for Netanyahu? Where do you see yourself heading after this?

I always seek the most impactful platform to bring light into the world and fight the forces of darkness. I’m enormously appreciative of Prime Minister Netanyahu for giving me this opportunity to work with him to strengthen and defend the Jewish state especially during this historic period when Iran is finding itself more isolated then ever.

I haven’t really thought about what I want to do next. I barely found the time to do this interview. But whatever I do next, it will need to further the same goal of strengthening Western civilization, whether in the U.S. or in Israel or – even better – both.

And regardless of what I do next, I would very much like to also return to the U.S. talk radio airwaves with a Sunday radio show. I miss my radio audience and have heard from the radio networks that they will make space for the return of my show when I’m ready.

I would even do the Sunday show now from Jerusalem while working for Netanyahu were it not for the non-stop schedule here which simply doesn’t allow for that.