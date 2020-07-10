Photo Credit: Jewish Press

What exactly are we supposed to do in the middle of this mess?

The easiest course to take would be, not only to enter isolation, but to become apathetic. What do we do in the face of this corona that has not disappeared as we expected? In the face of government bureaucracies and institutions that do not function as well as we would like? And what are we supposed to do during the Three Weeks which begins this week?

Advertisement



The haftorah that we read last Shabbat gives us a profound answer. In one verse, the prophet Micha formulates what it’s all about.

You want to know the proper path? You want to know what G-d requires of you? “He has told you, O man, what is good what the Lord requires of you – only to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your G-d.

This is just one sentence, but it gives direction for an entire lifetime – to do justice, to love kindness, and to do great things but with humility and faith in G-d. During days in which we sometimes feel there is nothing to do, the haftorah reminds us that there is a lot to do – constantly.