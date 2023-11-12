Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
IDF forces in the Gaza strip, Day 37, November 12, 2023.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday morning, Day 37 of the war, released these new images depicting the IDF infantry and armored units operating in the Gaza Strip.

IDF forces in the Gaza strip, Day 37, November 12, 2023. / IDF Spokesperson
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.