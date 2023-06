Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

“Rains in their season” refers to the rainy season during the Israeli winter months — but in the last few weeks, Israelis have been surprised with several bouts of thunderstorms, rain and in some cases even hail. One such rare thunder and lightning storm took place this past Sunday over the Naftali Mountains and in the Hula Valley, displaying the beauty — and drama — of nature.