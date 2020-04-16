Photo Credit: Ilya Baskin / Nature and Parks Authority

Nof Galim is a nature preserve located on the beach alongside Highway 2, just south of Haifa, on either side of the Oren Stream, which is a full-blown river these days.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority discovered on Wednesday that a small herd of peaceful cows started grazing along the riverbank, and were able to maintain their lifestyle of grazing and standing in the sun unmolested, since the country was under curfew for the last Passover holiday.