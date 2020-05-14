Photo Credit: Aharon Krohn / Flash 90
The Israeli and the American flags are screened on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, on May 14, 2019, to mark one year since the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Although the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible to hold any kind of mass celebration this year, the State of Israel nevertheless Thursday joyfully marked the second anniversary of the transfer of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to the nation’s capital, Jerusalem.

US Ambassador David Friedman at the American Embassy opening in Jerusalem. May 14, 2018

The opening of the US Embassy on May 14, 2018 was a seminal event that, coming on the heels of President Donald Trump’s formal recognition of the city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State of Israel, once again shook the entire world.

