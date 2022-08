Photo Credit: Flash90

Palestinian Authority Arabs from Judea & Samaria arrived at the Ramon Airport near Eilat, where they took an Arkia flight to Antalya in Turkey, on Monday. This was the pilot flight to see how it all works out logistically and security-wise. Eventually, a Turkish airline will also be running two flights a week to Turkey, but unlike this Arkia flight, that will only be for PA Arabs.

Most of the PA passengers on this flight were doctors.

