Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Following the rocket attacks in northern Israel, United Hatzalah medical teams provided initial medical treatment to more than 20 civilians who were injured after rushing to a protected space.

Additionally, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma & Crisis Response Unit assisted several citizens who suffered from panic attacks or who were lightly injured by shrapnel.

The enclosed images were shot in Kiryat Bialik, located on the northern side of Haifa bay.

