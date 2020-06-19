Abbas and his henchmen have threatened a new Intifada. On PH’s 4th Anniversary Show, Howie talks about hypocrisy in politics and how facts don’t matter…
Advertisement
Abbas and his henchmen have threatened a new Intifada. On PH’s 4th Anniversary Show, Howie talks about hypocrisy in politics and how facts don’t matter…
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/political-hitman-with-howie-silbiger/oh-you-have-facts-so-what-political-hitman-audio/2020/06/19/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: