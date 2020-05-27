Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shavuot is the holiday when we celebrate the giving of the Torah. The Torah includes many rules and restrictions according to which we are expected to live our lives. Why do we celebrate a life of commands and responsibility?

Learn to understand the significance of the Torah and its impact on our life with more depth. Gain illumination into seeing how the rules themselves create true freedom and enable us to live life to the fullest.

