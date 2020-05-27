Photo Credit: GPO
The start of the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the District Court in Jerusalem. PM Netanyahu is on trial on criminal allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. May 24, 2020

Coronavirus or not, PM Benjamin Netanyahu goes to trial.This is the first time in the history of Israel that a Prime Minister is facing charges while serving in office.With masks and social distancing, the court is set up, and the Prime Minister experiences his first day as his trial opens with charges of fraud and bribery. Will he beat it?
Also, the cyber war between Iran and Israel, and more on the coronavirus, and the meaning of the word ‘annexation’.

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org
and www.Shuva.net

