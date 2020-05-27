Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

If Convicted, How Long Could Netanyahu Serve?

What exactly are the charges against him, and how long could the trial itself go?

Lastly, Tamar goes on a mini-rant on why it is not in the public’s interest to prosecute the Prime Minister at a time like this.

Also, the Yamina party, Israel’s right wing block has gone to sit in the opposition! Why did they leave working together with Netanyahu and what is their strategy?

-with guests:

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies. He also blogs at: www.facebook.com/theviewfromisrael/

and

Jeremy Saltan, #10 on the list of the ‘New Right’ political party. Jeremy is also a Knesset Insider, Political & Poll Analyst at www.knessetjeremy.com and you can follow him on Twitter at: @TheJeremyMan