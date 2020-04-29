Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

There is a coalition agreement between PM Netanyahu & Benny Gantz, and some Israelis are saying that this agreement is the most corrupt coalition agreement in Israeli history! In addition, the designation of ministerial portfolios could collapse the deal, and the supreme court can also step in and press its power. How could this bring Israelis to a 4th election inside of two years?

Also discussed; world economics and how things are progressing and oil for the first time in history went into negative numbers last week. That is unbelievable and very dangerous!

-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net