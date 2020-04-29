Photo Credit: Pixabay

What was it like being a teenager during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, when soldiers from five Arab countries come to annihilate you after a United Nations vote to partition the former British Palestine Mandate into a ‘Two State Solution’ with an Arab state and a Jewish state? Tamar interviews Ben-Tzion & Chavula Hefter, and Shabtai Katz, all who lived through, and fought through these dangerous and tumultuous times! This interview was originally recorded in the early 2000’s.

