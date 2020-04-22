Photo Credit: Abraham-Peter

Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day – honoring the 6 million men, women, children and babies that perished, and learning the important lessons from that time, to this time. Tamar Yonah interviews Dr. Abraham C. Peter about how he survived the Holocaust, and the lessons we all need to learn from it: Fight, Resist, and come and live in Israel!

Also, Tamar reads from an article entitled: ‘The Aliya Apocalypse is coming’ www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Ar….aspx/25567 and talks about the make up of the new emergency unity government and it’s chances of survival.