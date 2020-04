Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rabbi Yitzchak is on his own this week talking about the double Torah portion of Tazria and Metzora. In these Torah portions we learn about a woman’s purification from giving birth and the Metzora, or someone who is afflicted with the skin condition known as “Tzaraat,” which is often translated as leprosy. The teachings of the Jewish Sages and Kabbalah offer a different perspective on these issues, and might change your perspective as it relates to our age of Coronavirus.