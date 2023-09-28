Photo Credit: Moshe Feiglin

Is there honesty in politics?

Moshe Feiglin, from www.IsraelTomorrow.co.il is a Jewish activist and former Knesset member in the Likud political party.

He talks to Tamar Yonah about everything from Jewish leadership, failed Israeli politics, the future of Israel, and even the whole covid scandal here in Israel and abroad. Does telling the truth mean political suicide? Find out and decide for yourself in this raw and intriguing interview!

Advertisement





-with acknowledgment and appreciation to INTR Producer, Yehuda Meir Lipson.