Imagine this: It’s the Yom Kippur War in 1973. You are a tank commander in a small group with 6 other IDF tanks, battling over 100 invading tanks from Syria. You are outnumbered, and finally fall to their fire-power. Wounded, you open your eyes and find out you are surrounded by the enemy. What now?
While in battle, Col. Amnon Sharon’s tank was hit by a Syrian shell. His crew was killed. He was wounded. Suddenly Syrian soldiers capture him, and by evening, he’s a prisoner in Damascus. Facing gruesome interrogations, where he was tortured, beaten and stabbed, Col. Amnon Sharon knew he would get out. But how?
Tamar interviews this incredible man who was a P.O.W. and wrote a book about his experiences. ‘Sane in Damascus’ is a book you will want to read. You can order it here: http://www.israelbooks.com/bookDetails.asp?book=499
As Israel celebrates its independence and the deadly struggle to maintain its existence, Tamar interviews Amnon Sharon, author of Sane In Damascus, about his experience as a prisoner of the Syrians in the Yom Kippur War.