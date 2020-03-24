Photo Credit: Jono Vandor

Tamar interviews INTR Show Host, Jono Vandor, as he talks about being stranded in the desert in the south of Israel, until he can get a flight back to Australia. What is it like to be a stranded tourist with the coronavirus all around you? Find out on this show!

Note: The clock change in Israel which was supposed to be moved up to May 1st, and as read out on the show, has since the airing of the program, been rejected, and Israelis will now be moving up their clocks this coming THURSDAY night, instead of May 1st.