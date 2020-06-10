Photo Credit: Pixabay

What are the biggest threats to the world, and our stability? Former U.S. Foreign Service Officer, Aaron Braunstein, has worked in Washington, Egypt, Tunisia, and Muslim West Africa for 30 years as part of the United States Foreign Service. Today, he heads the Jewish Covenant Alliance. He talks to Tamar Yonah about the immediate threat to Israel and the world, and his suggestions of what needs to be done. Today, Aaron heads the Jewish Covenant Alliance, and you can visit his website here: www.CovenantAlliance.org