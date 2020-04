Photo Credit: Pixabay

Barry Shaw introduces New Israel Voices on the Tamar Yonah Show. Barry’s guests include Dema Taya, a young Arab Muslim woman who is a Likud candidate for the Knesset, and Shadi Khaloul, a Maronite Christian diplomat who served as an IDF officer and recruits Aramean Christians into fighting units of the IDF. Listen to the show and to learn more about Dema and Shadi contact Barry on Facebook or by email at theviewfromisrael@gmail.com