Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, we talk about before the coronavirus, new corona updates, economic developments, …and a light touch on politics – here in Israel and abroad.

-with guests:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Shifra Hoffman of www.VictimsOfArabTerror.org

and www.Shuva.net