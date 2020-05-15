Photo Credit: The Land of Israel
In this episode, we discuss the connection between Memorial day and independence day in Israel. Stay tuned for future episodes where we will get into the depths within Zionism.
Advertisement
In this episode, we discuss the connection between Memorial day and independence day in Israel. Stay tuned for future episodes where we will get into the depths within Zionism.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/land-of-israel/the-judean-experiment-with-tehila-jeremy-gimpel/2020/05/15/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: