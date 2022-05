55 years ago the old city of Jerusalem was back in Jewish hands.

One man declared: “G-d gave us the Old City, the Kotel, the Shechina, the Makom Hamikdash in our hands, what can we give to Him? We are going to make this into a Makom Torah.” His name was HaRav Aryeh Bina z”tl, and to this day his son, HaRav Aharon Bina continues his legacy. This is their story.