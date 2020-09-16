Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh and Rav Bina have always focused on the education and needs of their students.

When the students left Israel after Purim last year, right after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the yeshiva organized full virtual daily schedules for the students and all the staff, who continued teaching throughout the summer.

When the State of Israel approved the arrival of students returning from abroad this year, the Yeshiva fully organized and prepared for their reception with large-scale logistical organization – including construction of insulation capsules and massive renovation work to make the students’ stay pleasant throughout the isolation period.

When there was a lack of accommodation for several students in the new conditions, Rav Bina did not hesitate and gave his private home to provide accommodation for students.

Our expenses have increased due to renovations and taking care of the guys during this Corona reality. Donations and tuitions are down.

HELP US GET THROUGH THIS DIFFICULT TIME – AS A MERIT FOR LIFE FOR THE DAY OF JUDGEMENT.

THIS IS OUR ANNUAL CAMPAIGN – THERE WILL NOT BE ANOTHER ONE THIS YEAR!

