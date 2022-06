To launch the Koren-Sacks Shavuot machzor, Rabbi Sacks delivered a keynote shiur in London on June 7, 2016 to a packed room in Finchley United Synagogue. Co-hosted by Koren Publishers and the London School of Jewish Studies, Rabbi Sacks talked about the similarities between Ruth and Tamar, and what we can learn from their experiences about our identity as a Jewish people.

