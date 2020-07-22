Photo Credit: Screenshot of an Israel Police video
Chase after scooter rider who cut a red light.

An Israel Police traffic patrol officer spotted a scooter rider who aroused his suspicion and asked him to stop. The rider fled in the direction of Beer Sheva, driving through a red light and endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians.

At the end of the chase, the suspect was arrested, and an investigation revealed that he was driving without a license, after accumulating too many traffic violations. An indictment was recently filed against him.

Spoiler alert: the chase is very exciting, but the ending is abrupt and a disappointment: the offending scooter guy is just sitting on the floor outside his apartment, waiting to surrender. We expected more.

