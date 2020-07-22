Photo Credit: Screenshot of an Israel Police video

An Israel Police traffic patrol officer spotted a scooter rider who aroused his suspicion and asked him to stop. The rider fled in the direction of Beer Sheva, driving through a red light and endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians.

שוטר סיירת האופנועים של אגף התנועה הבחין ברוכב קטנוע שעורר את חשדו וביקש ממנו לעצור. הרוכב נמלט לכיוון באר שבע, תוך שהוא נוסע באור אדום ומסכן את משתמשי הדרך. בתום מרדף רגלי החשוד נעצר, ובדיקה העלתה כי נהג בזמן פסילה כשלחובתו עבירות תעבורה רבות. לאחרונה הוגש נגדו כתב אישום. pic.twitter.com/0PGrxRQhjG — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 22, 2020

At the end of the chase, the suspect was arrested, and an investigation revealed that he was driving without a license, after accumulating too many traffic violations. An indictment was recently filed against him.

Spoiler alert: the chase is very exciting, but the ending is abrupt and a disappointment: the offending scooter guy is just sitting on the floor outside his apartment, waiting to surrender. We expected more.