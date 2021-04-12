Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A new video posted by Elbit shows a laser mounted on a Hermes 900 drone. According to Defense Industry Daily, the Hermes 900 was been modified to improve the pitch stability of the laser turret to stabilize the beam.

In January 2020, the defense ministry’s head of research and development, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem announced: “We are entering a new age of energy warfare in the air, land, and sea. The R&D investments made over the last years have placed the State of Israel among the leading countries in the field of high-energy laser systems. Throughout the year 2020, we will conduct a demo of our capabilities.”

Last August, Israel’s defense ministry revealed its investment in laser technology, which has led to the technological breakthrough enabling the development of platforms to intercept a variety of threats. Based on high-energy lasers, this technology will prompt a strategic change in Israel’s defense capabilities.