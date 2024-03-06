Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

The heavy barrage launched by Hezbollah at Kiryat Shmona Tuesday night ended without casualties in the city. Of the 30 rockets fired, only 12 had to be intercepted by the Iron Dome system. All the other rockets fell in open areas.

This is a barrage of 30 rockets being fired from Lebanon at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, earlier tonight. Thankfully, the Iron Dome intercepted a third of these rockets. We will take every measure necessary to protect Israelis. pic.twitter.com/1c5aXy2Yht — Israel ישראל ?? (@Israel) March 5, 2024

Hezbollah is constantly trying to bypass the Air Force’s detection systems, to increase the number of rockets that leak through the interception system. The terrorist organization is trying to challenge the system in two aspects: attempting to find out where the batteries are placed and hit them, and increasing the number of rockets to increase the number of leaks.

Over 50 rockets fired from Lebanon into Kiryat Shmone. 13 detonated by Iron Dome, the rest fell in empty spaces. Or in other words, miracle after miracle. Thank you, Hashem. pic.twitter.com/gAZRKyxPzM — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) March 5, 2024

⚡ Amazing video of the Irone Dome intercepting a large barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/q815WjMRz6 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) March 5, 2024