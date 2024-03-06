Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90
The Iron Dome defense system fires interception missiles at Hezbollah rockets from Lebanon over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024.

The heavy barrage launched by Hezbollah at Kiryat Shmona Tuesday night ended without casualties in the city. Of the 30 rockets fired, only 12 had to be intercepted by the Iron Dome system. All the other rockets fell in open areas.

Hezbollah is constantly trying to bypass the Air Force’s detection systems, to increase the number of rockets that leak through the interception system. The terrorist organization is trying to challenge the system in two aspects: attempting to find out where the batteries are placed and hit them, and increasing the number of rockets to increase the number of leaks.

