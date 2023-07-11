<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V1adoNjKaPI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The Land of Israel has changed hands many times over the centuries. But it has always been the homeland of one particular people, as Noa Tishby, author of Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, explains.