Photo Credit: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israeli actress Noa Tishby revealed on Sunday that she was dismissed from her position as Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism.

The move comes just weeks after she denounced the government’s judicial reform program as a “coup.”

“It is with disappointment and sadness, but an enduring determination, that I can confirm that the current Israeli government has dismissed me as Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel,” Tishby wrote in a letter posted to social media.

“It is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government’s ‘judicial reform policy.’ But given the reality that antisemitism continues its dangerous rise globally, and the threat to Israel’s existence through delegitimization policies has not slowed, it is difficult to come to any other reasonable conclusion,” she added.

Tishby was appointed to the role in April 2022 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Last month, Tishby wrote in a Hebrew-language article in Ynet of the reform initiative, “I will say it in the sharpest and clearest way: Diaspora Jewry and Israel’s supporters in the world are shocked. They are shocked.

“With great pain they look and see how the country they fiercely defended—in Congress, in the media, on the networks or in front of foreign—is changing its face.” This is “not a reform, but a coup,” she added.

At the time of her appointment, Lapid’s Foreign Ministry described Tishby as “a leading voice in the United States and abroad” in fighting antisemitism.