Hi. I’m Tirtza.
I’m an Orthodox Jew.
I’m not strange.
Not a fundamentalist.
Not narrow minded.
Just a normal person.
Period.
I am what most Orthodox Jews around the world are like.
Get to know us.
Not through #Netflix
