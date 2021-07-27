Hi. I’m Tirtza.
I’m an Orthodox Jew.
I’m not strange.
Not a fundamentalist.
Not narrow minded.
Just a normal person.
Period.
I am what most Orthodox Jews around the world are like.
Get to know us.
Not through #Netflix

