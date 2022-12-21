<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4OcaMRLTyGI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Dr Jordan B Peterson and Israel Prime Minister-Elect Benjamin Netanyahu discuss the history of Israel, its status as an embattled nation, the importance of the struggle for statehood, why and how the PM came back from political demise, and his vision for the future.

Chapters:

(0:00) Coming up

(1:25) Intro

(4:03) Moses and the first settlers

(10:55) Response to the Palestinian claim

(16:07) The basis for a claim

(22:55) Making something of it

(26:04) The refugee problem

(30:00) Ultimatums and progress

(33:34) Herzl, Bipartisan world support

(39:38) the Balfour Declaration, Hitlerism

(44:40) The importance of power and productivity

(50:50) PM Netanyahu’s goal, the three pillars of peace

(51:48) Steps toward economic freedom

(55:55) The fat man thin man diet

(59:50) Brush with political demise

(1:04:00) Bibi: My Story

(1:04:40) What guides a leader vs a politician?

(1:10:00) The Abraham Accords, Obama

(1:17:00) Israel and Donald Trump

(1:18:38) Why has the process stalled with Biden?