Dr Jordan B Peterson and Israel Prime Minister-Elect Benjamin Netanyahu discuss the history of Israel, its status as an embattled nation, the importance of the struggle for statehood, why and how the PM came back from political demise, and his vision for the future.

 

Advertisement



Chapters:

(0:00) Coming up
(1:25) Intro
(4:03) Moses and the first settlers
(10:55) Response to the Palestinian claim
(16:07) The basis for a claim
(22:55) Making something of it
(26:04) The refugee problem
(30:00) Ultimatums and progress
(33:34) Herzl, Bipartisan world support
(39:38) the Balfour Declaration, Hitlerism
(44:40) The importance of power and productivity
(50:50) PM Netanyahu’s goal, the three pillars of peace
(51:48) Steps toward economic freedom
(55:55) The fat man thin man diet
(59:50) Brush with political demise
(1:04:00) Bibi: My Story
(1:04:40) What guides a leader vs a politician?
(1:10:00) The Abraham Accords, Obama
(1:17:00) Israel and Donald Trump
(1:18:38) Why has the process stalled with Biden?

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJewish Kentucky State Senator Condemns Anti-Trans Vitriol Surrounding her Son’s Suicide
Next articleZelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR