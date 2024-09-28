Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters in a video statement on Saturday night that Israel is “settling accounts” with those who have threatened her people. Transcript follows the video. Watch now.

“If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.

Yesterday, the State of Israel eliminated the arch-murderer Hassan Nasrallah.

We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French.

Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist.

He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran’s axis of evil.

He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran.

Therefore, at the beginning of the week, I came to the conclusion that the powerful blows that the IDF has been landing on Hezbollah in recent days were not enough.

The elimination of Nasrallah is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives we have set: Returning the residents of the north safely to their homes, and changing the balance of power in the region for years.

As long as Nasrallah was alive, he would have quickly rebuilt the capabilities we took from Hezbollah.

Therefore, I gave the directive – and Nasrallah is no longer with us.

His elimination advances the return of our residents to their homes in the north. It also advances the return of our hostages in the south.

The more that Sinwar sees that Nasrallah will not be coming to his rescue, the greater are the chances for returning our hostages.

I would like to thank the IDF, the Air Force, IDF Intelligence, the Mossad and the ISA for the great achievements, and not just yesterday.

Citizens of Israel,

We have great achievements but the work has still not been completed. In the coming days, we will face significant challenges and we will face them together.

Nasrallah spoke about us as ‘spider webs.’ But instead of ‘spider webs’, he found the tendons of steel of a united and mighty nation that is determined to ensure its existence and its future.

Not only has Hezbollah discovered this. The entire Middle East has discovered this.

All those who oppose the axis of evil, all those who are fighting under the violent dictatorship of Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iran itself and other places, they are all filled with hope today.

I say to the citizens of those countries: Israel stands with you.

And to the ayatollahs’ regime I say: Those who strike us, we strike them.

There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. Today, you already know that this is correct.

Citizens of Israel,

These are momentous days. We are at what will be seen as a historic turning point.

One year ago, on October 7, our enemies attacked us and thought that Israel was on the road to being wiped out.

One year later, blow after blow, achievement after achievement, they understand how their hopes have dissipated.

Israel has momentum; we are winning.

We are determined to continue striking our enemies, to return our residents to their homes, and to return all of our hostages. We do not forget them even for a moment.

My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel, today I tell you emphatically, again:

Together we will fight and – with God’s help – together we will win.”

