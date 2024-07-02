Photo Credit: Workers Party GB campaign poster

The upcoming British election on Thursday, July 4, has seen a rise in pro-Hamas candidates, including the Workers Party GB candidate in Oldham East and Saddleworth Shanaz Saddique. These candidates aim to galvanize Muslim voters by addressing dissatisfaction with the main political parties’ stances on the Gaza war.

The Conservative government and the opposition Labour party have both called for an end to hostilities while simultaneously supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. This position has angered many of Britain’s 3.9 million Muslims, who constitute 6.5% of the country’s population.

In Oldham East, the political landscape is shifting. Shanaz Saddique, representing the Workers Party, poses a significant challenge to Labour’s traditional voter base. Simultaneously, Reform UK is eroding Conservative support. Notably, in 2015, the UK Independence Party––Reform’s predecessor––secured nearly 20% of the votes in this historically Labour-dominated constituency.

Saddique, a former Labour member who joined the Workers Party in 2021, expresses confidence in her chances of winning the seat. She points to Labour’s recent loss of council control as a major setback for the party. “Historically, this working-class community has been loyal to Labour, viewing it as a socialist party. Now, many feel disconnected from the party’s current stance,” Saddique explains, highlighting the changing political dynamics in the area.

Saddique and other like-minded candidates are seeking to capitalize on this sentiment, offering an alternative voice on the issue as they campaign for office.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the Labour Party is actively working to secure its support in 24 constituencies with significant Muslim populations. Labour has mobilized campaign workers to these key areas, aiming to maintain its voter base and counter any erosion of support that might result from dissatisfaction with the party’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict. This strategic move underscores the importance of the Muslim vote in these targeted constituencies and highlights the growing influence of the “Palestinian issue” in British electoral politics.

According to the FT, the Labour Party is directing activists to focus their efforts on 31 constituencies it currently holds, as indicated by a website that provides location-based campaign recommendations. In 23 of these areas, the Muslim population exceeds 10%.

Additionally, Labour is mobilizing out-of-town supporters to campaign in two seats won in 2019, including Oldham East and Saddleworth, where Muslims comprise 21% of the population.

In the adjacent Rochdale constituency, George Galloway, known for his hatred for Israel, secured a recent by-election victory. He is now campaigning again with a strong pro-Hamas platform for the Workers Party of Britain, which he established in 2019.

It’s great to be at Dani Barbars in Oldham. I thank you Shadan Waseem Dani, Adnan Butt, Ch.Adeel and Ch.Waqar of Naari for your support in upcoming General Elections on 4 July.#BoycottLabour @georgegalloway @workerspartygb pic.twitter.com/WmebVgksWd — Shanaz Saddique (@ShanazSaddique) June 22, 2024

In a predominantly Muslim area of Oldham, where approximately 70% of residents are Muslim, the streets are lined with vivid posters showing scenes of destruction in Gaza, and Palestinian flags are prominently displayed on lampposts and vehicles.

Following setbacks in local council elections in areas with significant Muslim populations, Labour has publicly committed to recognizing a Palestinian state. But this recent stance has not fully satisfied some supporters, who argue the party should take more decisive action, such as advocating for a halt to arms sales in the region (See: Labour’s Jewish Shadow FM: No Arms Sales to Israel after We Win).

