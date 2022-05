Reflections of Rav Soloveitchik on the Tenth Anniversary of the State of Israel.

The Rav discusses applying sovereignty over Eretz Yisrael.

Moriah Synagogue, New York.

0:00 – 6:45 – Israel: a miracle that did not come easy

6:45- 13:53 – Answering the religious arguments against the State of Israel