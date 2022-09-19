Photo Credit: Tazpit News Agency
A Red Heifer (illustrative photo).

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, five unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the US. A modest ceremony was held at the unloading bay of the cargo terminal at Ben Gurion airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleShin Bet Exposes Hamas Terror Network in Shechem and Hebron Areas, 7 Arrested
Next articleShofar So Good
Video of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...