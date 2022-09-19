Photo Credit: Tazpit News Agency

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, five unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the US. A modest ceremony was held at the unloading bay of the cargo terminal at Ben Gurion airport.

Temple Institute has exciting news to share about a major advance in efforts to raise a red heifer whose ashes can be used for purification-a huge step toward the building of the Holy Temple! Live FB feed at 5 PM Israel (USA, 10 AM Eastern – 7 AM Pacific) https://t.co/fpcF9xG7yU pic.twitter.com/jC1HbVquea — Temple Institute (@TempleInstitute) September 15, 2022

