Israel’s combined security services have exposed and arrested a number of Hamas operatives from the Hebron and Shechem (Nablus) areas during September who were involved in promoting bombing attacks against Israeli citizens and the security forces, the Shin Bet’s security service cleared for publication on Monday.

Their investigations revealed that the terrorists were recruited on social media by a resident of the Gaza Strip – Yahya Amer Muhammad Abu Saifan, 26, a Hamas operative who is engaged in recruiting and inciting throughout the network. The activists received from Abu Saifan training in the production of explosive charges and instructions for carrying out attacks.

The cell members are Masa’ab Himoni, Ahmed Abu Daoud, Ezz Al-Din Elzin, Emad Abu Khalaf and Abdullah Qawasma – from Hebron. Mamon Hanani and Kamal Hanani, Hamas operatives from the village of Beit Furik near Shechem, were also arrested.

The activists were recruited by Abu Saifan to carry out shooting and bombing attacks, received funds with which they purchased materials, and conducted experiments with shooting and bombs.

The terror cell’s weapons were confiscated, including various materials and means for preparing explosives and weapons that were supposed to be used for attacks.

Indictments were filed against most of the suspects in a military court, accusing them of serious security offenses. Charges are expected against the other suspects, whose investigation has been completed, in the near future.

“These arrests and investigations reveal, once again, the continuous efforts to direct the activities of Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip and abroad, whose goal is to destabilize the IOS and raise the level of violence on the ground, while recruiting terrorist operatives in the IOS in order to promote attacks.

“The General Security Service together with its partners in the security system will continue to work to thwart attempts by Hamas elements in the Gaza Strip to promote terrorist activity against the State of Israel,” the Shin Bet stated.