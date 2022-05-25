“This is the most important video I have ever made. It’s the story of how my family, my wife and six children, sold our home and our possessions to settle the most strategic area at the edge of Jewish settlement in Judea.
What happens in Israel now will effect the future of Israel for generations to come… and we wanted to do our part.
After six years of struggle and miraculous achievements, we see that we can’t do this alone.
If you can, please watch this video and consider joining us and help bring us to victory.”
-Jeremy Gimpel
