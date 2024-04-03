Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Journalist Igal Malka on Tuesday posted a video showing anarchists rehearsing how to meltdown during Knesset committee hearings. The same activists apparently applied their training in committee debates about the hostages over the past few weeks, where they clashed with MKs and used slurs.

חזרה גנרלית!

פעילי שמאל מתאמנים לפיצוץ ועדת חוץ ובטחון בזמן שהם חושבים שאף אחד לא רואה.

אחר כך משדרים את הבזיון הזה במהדורות ומספרים שאלו משפחות החטופים.

האנשים האלו גורמים נזק לנושא ולחטופים עצמם.

שתפו בכל הכח!!! pic.twitter.com/gWVTokNSvI — igal_malka (@igal_malka_5G) April 2, 2024

Malka also reported about going to the tent compound that was pitched in front of the Knesset on Tuesday and discovering no one was inside. Potemkin tents?

There were still enough crazed anarchists around to attack the PM’s residence with burning torches Tuesday night. Video also curtousy of Igal Malka: