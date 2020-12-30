Photo Credit: GPO
Jonathan Pollard Receives his Israeli ID card from Prime Minister Netanyahu. Dec. 30, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, early this morning welcomed Jonathan and Esther Pollard upon their arrival in Israel. The Prime Minister was moved to meet them on the tarmac next to the plane where they recited the Shehecheyanu blessing together.

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave Jonathan Pollard an Israeli identity card (Teudat Zehut). The Prime Minister told the Pollards that it is good that they have come home where they will be able to start a new life, in freedom and happiness.

Jonathan Pollard said: “We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years and we thank the people and the Prime Minister of Israel for bringing us home. No one could be prouder of this country or this leader than we are and we hope to become productive citizens as soon and as quickly as possible and to get on with our lives here. This is a wonderful country. It has a tremendous future. It is the future of the Jewish people and we’re not going anywhere.”

