Obviously MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma/Religious Zionism) didn’t storm the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, that’s a heading you’d read in the Islamic websites (and they would also mistakenly write “Al Aqsa,” which is actually just a structure on the southern edge of the Temple Mount).

Ben-Gvir paid a very respectful visit to the Jewish people’s holiest site for the first time since being elected to the Knesset.