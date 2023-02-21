Watch the Knesset debates and first vote (of three) on the Judicial Reform proposal.

The vote was held just after midnight on Tuesday morning, and the Judicial Appointments Committee bill of the Judicial Reform passed 63-47.

The bill now goes back to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for further debate and prepare it for its second and third reading.

A related vote on Judges also passed its first reading 63-47 and will also go back to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

This bill changes the structure of the committee that selects Supreme Court judges, removing the control of the committee from the Supreme Court justices and putting it into the hands of the elected representatives of the people.

