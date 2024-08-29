Photo Credit: Photo Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

Archaeologists have unearthed a remarkable artifact near Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. During excavations at the Davidson Archaeological Garden, close to the Southern Wall, experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the City of David organization discovered an ancient stone seal. This rare find dates back to the First Temple period, approximately 2,700 years ago. The seal features two notable characteristics: an inscription in paleo-Hebrew script bearing a name, and an engraved winged figure. This discovery provides valuable insight into the artistic and cultural practices of the region during this historical period.

Dr. Yuval Baruch and Navot Rom, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, described the seal as made of black stone, and noted that it is one of the most beautiful ever of its kind to be discovered in excavations of ancient Jerusalem, saying it was “executed at the highest artistic level.”

The ancient seal, crafted from black stone, features intricate details on both sides. Its mirror-writing engraving served a dual purpose: as a personal amulet and for official document authentication. The seal’s design includes convex cuts on each face and a lengthwise hole, allowing it to be worn as a necklace.

The central motif depicts a profile figure, possibly royal, with wings. This character wears a long, striped garment and is shown mid-stride to the right. Notable features include flowing curls at the neck and a crown-like headpiece. One arm extends forward, palm open, perhaps holding an object.

Flanking this figure is an inscription in paleo-Hebrew script reading “LeYehoezer ben Hoshayahu” (meaning “Belonging to Yehoezer son of Hoshayahu”).

This seal’s sophisticated craftsmanship offers a glimpse into the artistic and cultural practices of ancient Jerusalem.

According to Israel Antiquities Authority Archaeologist and Assyriologist Dr. Filip Vukosavovi, who studied the seal, “This is the first time that a winged ‘genie’ – a protective magical figure – has been found in Israeli and regional archaeology. Figures of winged demons are known in the Neo-Assyrian art of the 9th-7th Centuries BCE, and they were considered a kind of protective demon.”

The researchers have developed an intriguing theory about the artifact’s original owner and purpose. They believe a high-ranking official in the Kingdom of Judah’s administration, Hoshayahu, initially possessed the object. The seal originally featured only the image of a demon, which Hoshayahu likely wore as an amulet around his neck. This practice was believed to offer protection and symbolize authority.

Given his elevated status and position of power, Hoshayahu felt entitled to enhance the seal’s significance. He incorporated an imposing figure onto the seal, further emphasizing his importance and authority within the kingdom. This modification transformed the object from a simple amulet into a more elaborate symbol of his standing in Judean society.

The hypothesis is that upon Hoshayahu’s passing, his son Yehoezer inherited the seal, and then added his name and his father’s name on either side of the demon. This he did, perhaps, to directly appropriate to himself the beneficial qualities he believed the talisman embodied as a magical item.

The name Yehoezer is familiar to us from the Bible (Chron. I 12:7) in its abbreviated form – Yoezer, one of King David’s warriors.

The book of Jeremiah (43:2) mentions Azariah ben Hoshaya. The two parts of his first name are written in reverse order to the seal owner’s name, and his second name is the same, appearing in its abbreviated form. This writing form in the text fits the name on the newly discovered seal and it is thus appropriate for this period.

According to Prof. Ronny Reich from the University of Haifa, a research partner, “Comparing the shape of the letters and the writing to those of other Hebrew seals and bullae (clay seal impressions) from Jerusalem shows that, in contrast to the careful engraving of the demon, inscribing the names on the seal was done sloppily. It is not impossible that perhaps it was Yehoezer himself who engraved the names on the object.”

“This is further evidence of the reading and writing abilities that existed in this period,” says Dr. Yuval Baruch, excavation director and Deputy Director of Archaeology at the Israel Antiquities Authority.

“The figure of a winged man in a distinct Neo-Assyrian style is unique and very rare in the glyphic styles of the late First Temple period. The influence of the Assyrian Empire, which had conquered the entire region, is clearly evident here,” explains Dr. Baruch, adding, “Judah in general, and Jerusalem in particular at that time, were subject to the hegemony of the Assyrian Empire and were influenced by it – which was reflected in cultural and artistic aspects. That the seal’s owner chose a demon to be the insignia of his personal seal may attest to his feeling that he belonged to the broader cultural context – just like people today in Israel, who see themselves as part of Western culture. Yet within that feeling, this Yehoezer also held firmly onto his local identity, and thus his name is written in Hebrew script, and his name is a Hebrew name, which belongs to Judah’s culture.”

